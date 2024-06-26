Kumu Kahua Theatre's Production of UA PAU by Alani Apio Comes to The MACC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present the Kumu Kahua Theatre (KKT) production of Alani Apio’s drama, Ua Pau. Performances are in the MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater at 7:30 pm Saturday, July 27 and at 2:00 pm Sunday, July 28. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am Tuesday, June 25 online only at MauiArts.org.

In Ua Pau, past and present collide as Stevie returns home from college and uncovers hidden truths about her family. Devastated, she begins to experience and unravel the inter-generational trauma that haunts them all. Her struggle to release old ghosts and claim her place — and her kuleana — will determine whether she and her ʻohana survive intact, or at all.

Playwright Alani Apio grew up in Pu‘uloa - also known as ‘Ewa Beach - in a family of fishermen. He graduated from Kamehameha Schools and the UHM, with a degree in Drama and Theatre. He currently resides in Kailua.

Apio is a noted Hawaiian playwright, sculptor, and actor. His plays Kāmau and its sequels Kāmau A’e and Ua Pau tackle complex issues related to Hawaiian identity and family relationships. He’s a founding and current board member of Hui Aloha (huialoha.org), an organization dedicated to bringing houseless and housed people together to create solutions to homelessness. He also works as a community consultant for companies on sustainability projects and projects that have potential Native Hawaiian burial issues.

The play has been directed by KKT Artistic Director Harry Wong III.

Based in Honolulu, Kumu Kahua Theatre's mission is to present plays about life in Hawai´i, by Hawai´i playwrights, for Hawai´i's people. Under Managing Director Donna Blanchard and Artistic Director Harry Wong III, Kumu Kahua Theatre is the only theatre solely devoted to theatre specific of place in the islands. Kumu Kahua has been staging Hawai‘i-themed projects by island writers since the 1970s, at the outset of the Hawaiian cultural renaissance and Maui Arts & Cultural Center has become the presenter of Kumu Kahua on Maui.

Tickets are $30, plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a ten percent discount. Tickets are available online only at MauiArts.org. Due to some of the play’s content, it is not suitable for all ages.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.