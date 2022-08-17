Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 17, 2022  
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner of The July Go Try PlayWrite July Contest

The July Go Try PlayWrite winner is J.Jackson for her play What The-!. The contest prompt was: Write a 10 page scene about a conflict between supporters of different gubernatorial candidates. For example, in Hawai'i a conflict may breakout between sign wavers of different gubernatorial candidates on the street.


  J.Jackson is a Homesick Oahu resident of 35 years, she left in 1999 and currently resides in Denver, Colorado.

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community.

Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the August 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of August is: Write a 10-page or less scene of an initial meeting between 2 college freshmen in their dorm room from different parts of the USA. For example, a local girl leaves Hawaiʻi for college where she shares a room with a girl from Sudbury, Massachusetts.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month.  All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.
 Look for further future projects using scripts submitted for this contest - coming soon!

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021, McInerny Foundation (Bank of Hawaii, Trustee); The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaiian Electric Company, Alexander & Baldwin, The John R Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Edric Sakamoto, John Mazur and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.

