KEEP IT BRIEF Comes to UHM Kennedy Theatre

Live in-person performances for Keep it Brief, A Festival of Short Works run April 16-24, 2022.

Mar. 25, 2022  
The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa student-run theatre company, Late Night Theatre Company in association with Kennedy Theatre present Keep it Brief, A Festival of Short Works, a collection of UH student created works and a reading/performance of "First Variation" - A scene from V Variations on a Theme by Min. The production includes original short plays, song, dance, and interdisciplinary devised works. Keep it Brief will be performed for live audiences at the Kennedy Theatre Ernst Earle Lab Theatre.

Keep it Brief, A Festival of Short Works will engage with the creative minds and talents of the UH student population. Late Night Theatre Company Artistic Director Robert Torigoe notes, "It will be a fun evening with an exciting variety of offerings from song and dance to the premiere of some student playwriting works." Torigoe continued, "Don't expect all the bells and whistles of a full production. We are presenting this with minimal stage elements, focusing on the raw artistry of our students."

Live in-person performances for Keep it Brief, A Festival of Short Works run April 16-24, 2022, Saturdays at 11:00pm and Sundays at 7:30pm. Estimated run time is approximately 75 mins. Tickets are available at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office 1 hour prior to show time each night. For more information and content warnings visit: https://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/kib/.



