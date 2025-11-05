University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa to Present DANCING IN THE DIASPORA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre & Dance, Kennedy Theatre, and the Center for Philippine Studies (CPS) will present Dancing in the Diaspora, a dynamic new dance production directed by Dr. J. Lorenzo Perillo, running November 14–23 on the Kennedy Theatre Mainstage.

Created in celebration of the Center for Philippine Studies’ 50th anniversary, the work explores the Filipino experience in Hawai‘i through a blend of hip-hop, street, contemporary, Indigenous Filipino, and ‘Ori Tahiti dance forms, accompanied by live kulintang and Tahitian music. “Dancing in the Diaspora delves into the interconnected lives of Filipinos maneuvering the waters of belonging and exclusion in Hawai‘i and beyond,” said Perillo, who also serves as Co-Director of the Center for Philippine Studies and Associate Professor in Theatre & Dance.

The production features choreography by international and local artists including Mary Chris (Mycs) Villoso, Von Ace Asilo, Angela Sebastian, Ron and Lydia Querian (House of Gongs), and Manarii and Nalini Gauthier (Tahiti Mana), with costume design by Iris Viacrusis. Each piece draws connections between Filipino and Pacific Islander cultural traditions, revealing shared roots across language, food, and storytelling.

Perillo emphasized that the project not only celebrates Filipino heritage but also addresses the need for greater representation in Hawai‘i’s cultural and educational spaces. “Filipinos make up one-fourth of Hawai‘i’s population, yet there is a clear lack of Filipino representation in education. Representation matters—it strengthens self-worth, identity, and success,” he noted.

In keeping with CPS’s anniversary theme, “Rooted in the Past, Growing Together,” the production also includes community engagement initiatives such as collaborations with local student organizations and a dance film created with Kennedy Theatre’s custodial staff. “As we honor the past, we look forward to mobilizing and transforming for a brighter future, inspiring new generations through education and cultural exchange,” said Perillo.

Dancing in the Diaspora underscores unity through a Filipino proverb central to the production: Matibay ang walis, palibhasa’y magkabigkis — “A broom is sturdy because its strands are tightly bound.”

Performances run November 14–23, 2025. Tickets ($6–$25) are available at manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/ditd. For ticketing or accessibility inquiries, contact the box office at ktbox@hawaii.edu or 808-956-7655.

Content Advisories: Fog/haze effects, profane language, colonization and cultural struggles, loss and grief.