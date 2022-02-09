Jazz Returns to the MACC Next Week

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents Aaron Goldberg, noted jazz pianist, bandleader, and collaborator with some of the industry's most accomplished musicians in a Maui debut for his trio in a 'MACC Al Fresco' concert in the open-air Yokouchi Pavilion Friday, February 18 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 9 at 10:00 am.

Hailed by DownBeat Magazine for his "quick-witted harmonic reflexes, fluid command of line and cut-to-the-chase sense of narrative logic," Aaron Goldberg is considered one of jazz's most compelling pianists. He has produced five trio albums and over 80 others as a co-leader and collaborator.

After receiving awards from Berklee College of Music and DownBeat, Goldberg moved to New York City at the age of 17 to attend the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music. He returned to Boston a year later to finish his degree at Harvard College, juggling his studies with performing in Boston and New York City, including a multi-year association with Betty Carter. He returned to New York City after graduation and formed his first long-standing trio featuring Reuben Rogers and Eric Harland, and began touring worldwide with Joshua Redman, Wynton Marsalis, Al Foster, and Kurt Rosenwinkel.

Over a 16 year period, Goldberg produced and performed in Jazz for America's Future-benefit concerts for the presidential campaigns of John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton. He is also a frequent visitor to Haiti for educational and musical projects, the co-arranger and composer of the Baby Loves Jazz collection of books and CDs, and the musical director of All Souls at Sundown, a jazz and poetry series in New York City. Goldberg is a faculty member at the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey, and a frequent clinician at conservatories, universities, and workshops worldwide.

Tickets are $40 and $55 plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10 percent discount. In consideration of touchless COVID precautions, tickets are only available online at MauiArts.org. Questions can be directed to the MACC Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org or by dialing 808-242-SHOW.

COVID-19 Related: All ticket holders are required to show proof of full vaccination, with a booster recommended for those eligible. Eligibility is at least five months after the second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or at least two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Or patrons must show proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test (no at-home test results will be accepted) within 72 hours prior to the start of the event. All must show a valid photo ID. Printed or digital documentation acceptable to show for admittance. Masks required at all times except when actively eating and drinking.

Policies will be adjusted accordingly as state and county mandates evolve. Current COVID related health and safety protocols are available HERE on the MACC website and will be updated accordingly.