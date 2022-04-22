Honolulu Theatre for Youth Explores Digital Gaming Technology in New Immersive Theatrical Experience: ʻImi Ā Loaʻa: Search and Find

Starting next week families in Hawai'i will experience Honolulu Theatre for Youthʻs immersive theatrical production, ʻImi Ā Loa'a: Search and Find. The show is unlike anything Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) has produced before and uses digital gaming technology to create an entirely new kind of theatrical experience. Artwork created by Native Hawaiian artist, Solomon Enos comes to life. Live actors perform and are joined by digital characters who tell stories inspired by the rich history of the place that surrounds the theatre.

Audience members are equipped with an iPad and headphones. The devices act as digital maka, eyes that allow audience members to see images, hear movement-activated sounds, and even unlock portals leading to other time periods. As an audience member scans an image of a painted kalo leaf on the wall of the theatre, they may find themselves inside a 360 degree video of an actual lo'i, surrounded by chanting and music. Live actors join the digital experience and guides lead the audience in small groups on a short walking tour to nearby destinations including the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum. At the museum, participants interact with multimedia installations and create their own digital sculptures.

The production was created by Moses Goods, Inamona Theatre Company, and the HTY Ensemble. "The ambitious vision of Moses and his team of collaborators brings together cutting edge technology and traditional indigenous thought in an entirely new format. It is just the kind of project we hope will inspire young people and their families as we return to live performance," shares HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson.

Space for this production is limited, and the theatre recommends reserving space early.

ʻImi Ā Loaʻa: Search and Find premieres on Saturday, April 30 @ 11:00am. Other performance dates are: May 7 @ 4:00pm, May 15 @ 2:00pm, and May 21 @ 4:00pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.htyweb.org or by calling 808-839-9885 ext 720. HTY Members receive tickets for shows as part of their membership. More information on becoming a member of HTY can also be found on HTYʻs website: www.htyweb.org.

This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Native Arts and Culture Foundation, and the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. Additional funding is provided by Kamehameha Schools and the Hawai'i Tourism Authority through the Kūkulu Ola Program, administered by the Hawai'i Community Foundation.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) is a theatre of place, deeply rooted in the cultures and people of the Pacific and dedicated to serving young people, families and educators across the Hawaiian Islands. Founded in 1955, HTY is one of the oldest professional TYA companies in the country and is recognized for its long history of innovative drama education programming and the creation of original theatrical works that celebrate the diverse cultures of Hawaiʻi.