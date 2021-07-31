Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Announces Free Concert to Support the Hawaii Foodbank
The concert will take place on August 4, 2021.
The Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra will host the Broadway to Blockbuster free concert on August 4, 2021.
To show their admiration and continued support for the Hawaii Foodbank's mission, the HSO will host a free 'Ohana concert at the Waikiki Shell with a suggested donation of $5 or more per ticket to Hawaii Foodbank.
Enjoy a performance of light classical, pops, and movie music under the stars with your HSO and help our community as we work to ensure everyone has access to safe, nutritious food in the wake of COVID-19 with Hawaii Foodbank.
Program
- Wagner, Prelude to Lohengrin
- Andrew Lloyd Weber, Phantom of the Opera
- John Williams, Superman
- John Williams, Star Wars
- Hector Berlioz, Hungarian March from Faust
- Rogers and Hammerstein, Sound of Music Medley
- Michael-Thomas Foumai, Liliuokalani Overture
Explore the HSO Digital Program at myhso.org/program on concert day.
To get free tickets, reserve your spot by donating in advance (suggested donations of $5 or more) and showing your donation receipt when you arrive. Capacity will be restricted to the first 2,500 guests.
Learn more and donate at https://www.myhso.org/concerts/broadway-to-blockbuster.