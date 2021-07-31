Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Announces Free Concert to Support the Hawaii Foodbank

The Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra will host the Broadway to Blockbuster free concert on August 4, 2021.

To show their admiration and continued support for the Hawaii Foodbank's mission, the HSO will host a free 'Ohana concert at the Waikiki Shell with a suggested donation of $5 or more per ticket to Hawaii Foodbank.

Enjoy a performance of light classical, pops, and movie music under the stars with your HSO and help our community as we work to ensure everyone has access to safe, nutritious food in the wake of COVID-19 with Hawaii Foodbank.

Program

Wagner, Prelude to Lohengrin

Andrew Lloyd Weber, Phantom of the Opera

John Williams, Superman

John Williams, Star Wars

Hector Berlioz, Hungarian March from Faust

Rogers and Hammerstein, Sound of Music Medley

Michael-Thomas Foumai, Liliuokalani Overture

Explore the HSO Digital Program at myhso.org/program on concert day.

To get free tickets, reserve your spot by donating in advance (suggested donations of $5 or more) and showing your donation receipt when you arrive. Capacity will be restricted to the first 2,500 guests.

Learn more and donate at https://www.myhso.org/concerts/broadway-to-blockbuster.