Diamond Head Theatre Presents LOVE LETTERS This February

Diamond Head Theatre will celebrate enduring romance, first loves and second chances with Love Letters set to run for just two shows on Wednesdays, February 10 and 17 at 7:30PM.

Starring DHT's Artistic Director, John Rampage and well-known Honolulu singer and actress Shari Lynn.

The play follows the love of childhood friends that spans a lifetime apart. Their correspondence begins with thank you notes and summer camp postcards and continues through school and their respective marriages until the end of their lives. Their intimacy and candor, despite their physical distance, creates an intriguing story that spans five decades and numerous locations.

Love Letters is a play created by A.R. Gurney, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

"Love can transcend time and space and that's a message that really resonates with all of us, as we experience isolation from loved ones in these times of social distance," said DHT Executive Director Deena Dray. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://www.diamondheadtheatre.com.