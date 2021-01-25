Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Diamond Head Theatre Presents LOVE LETTERS This February

Love Letters will be presented on two Wednesdays, February 10 and 17 at 7:30PM.

Jan. 25, 2021  

Diamond Head Theatre Presents LOVE LETTERS This February

Diamond Head Theatre will celebrate enduring romance, first loves and second chances with Love Letters set to run for just two shows on Wednesdays, February 10 and 17 at 7:30PM.

Starring DHT's Artistic Director, John Rampage and well-known Honolulu singer and actress Shari Lynn.

The play follows the love of childhood friends that spans a lifetime apart. Their correspondence begins with thank you notes and summer camp postcards and continues through school and their respective marriages until the end of their lives. Their intimacy and candor, despite their physical distance, creates an intriguing story that spans five decades and numerous locations.

Love Letters is a play created by A.R. Gurney, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

"Love can transcend time and space and that's a message that really resonates with all of us, as we experience isolation from loved ones in these times of social distance," said DHT Executive Director Deena Dray. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://www.diamondheadtheatre.com.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Jessica Vosk & Seth Rudetsky 1/25 3 PM ET
Jessica Vosk & Seth Rudetsky 1/25 3 PM ET
Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky 2/7 3 PM ET
Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky 2/7 3 PM ET

Related Articles View More Hawaii Stories   Shows
Diamond Head Theatre Presents LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE Photo

Diamond Head Theatre Presents LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

Hawaii Theatre Center Presents TIG NOTARO Photo

Hawaii Theatre Center Presents TIG NOTARO

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! Manoa Valley Theatre & Mor Photo

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! Manoa Valley Theatre & More Take Home Wins!

Kahilu Theatre Announces Sara Nealy as Executive Director Photo

Kahilu Theatre Announces Sara Nealy as Executive Director


More Hot Stories For You

  • TheatreSquared's SCHOOL GIRLS: OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Begins Streaming This Week
  • VIDEO: Arkansas Repertory Theatre Performs 'Telephone Hour' as Part of BUILDING BIRDIE Series
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!