Broadway in Hawaii Announces Postponement of JERSEY BOYS

Broadway in Hawaii has released the following statement regarding upcoming postponements:

Broadway in Hawaii is committed to great entertainment and that includes the well-being of our audiences and employees. The JERSEY BOYS tour has been suspended through June of 2020 due to the virus concerns.

We are now working with the Neal S. Blaisdell Center and the tour to reschedule this engagement for a later date this year. We will share an update as quickly as possible for any patrons holding tickets. Please check http://broadwayinhawaii.com/ for updated information.





