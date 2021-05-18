Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greek National Opera Will Present a Double Bill of Opera and Dance

The first part is Paolo Carrer’s opera Despo, conducted by Yorgos Ziavras and directed by Yorgos Nanouris.

May. 18, 2021  
Greek National Opera Will Present a Double Bill of Opera and Dance

From 17 May to 31 July 2021, the Greek National Opera presents a double bill of opera and dance, two remarkable works of the Ionian and the National Schools of Music, exclusively on GNO TV, as part of the celebration of the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution, featuring the Orchestra, Chorus, Ballet and Soloists of the GNO.

The first part is Paolo Carrer's opera Despo, conducted by Yorgos Ziavras and directed by Yorgos Nanouris, and the second part is Nikos Skalkottas' Greek Dances conducted by Yorgos Ziavras and choreographed by Patricia Apergi and Linda Kapetanea - Jozef Fruček.

The production is under the patronage of H.E. the President of the Hellenic Republic Ms Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

This production, part of a tribute to the 2021 bicentennial of the Greek Revolution, is made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) [www.SNF.org].

Tickets cost 10 euros and are sold in advance at www.ticketservices.gr/en and https://tickets.public.gr/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Greece Stories
Greek National Opera Streams Double Bill of DESPO and GREEK DANCES Photo

Greek National Opera Streams Double Bill of DESPO and GREEK DANCES

Greek National Opera Will Stream Concert Featuring EPITAPHIOS and DIONYSOS Today Photo

Greek National Opera Will Stream Concert Featuring EPITAPHIOS and DIONYSOS Today

Dimitri Platanias Recital Streams as Part of the Mediterranean Desert Festival From the Gr Photo

Dimitri Platanias' Recital Streams as Part of the 'Mediterranean Desert' Festival From the Greek National Opera

LIVER is Streaming Now From the Greek National Opera Photo

LIVER is Streaming Now From the Greek National Opera


More Hot Stories For You

  • Bernadette Peters and Tim McGraw Join Season Lineup at The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts
  • OKC Rep Selects Kelly Kerwin as New Artistic Director After National Search
  • Northern Oklahoma College Theatre Professor Arrested on Charges of Sexual Abuse
  • 3rd Act Theatre Company Announces Season 3: UNKNOWN