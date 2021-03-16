Volksbühne Theater Director Klauss Dörr Resigns Over Misconduct Allegations

Klauss Dörr, the director of the Volksbühne theater resigned yesterday after accusations of "sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and humiliating older actresses" were made public in the German press, reports the NY Times.

His resignation was reported just days after 10 women came forward with allegations now being investigated by Berlin's culture ministry - which is the agency that oversees the theatre.

The director is accused of having "stared inappropriately at women who worked at the theater, made sexist comments and sent inappropriate text messages"

"I take full responsibility, as the artistic director of the Volksbühne, for the allegations made against me, I deeply regret if I have hurt employees with my behavior, words or gaze." Dörr said in a statement released by the theater, according to the Times report.