Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical in Oberhausen

Only four weeks left for Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical at Stage Metronom Theater in Oberhausen. Since its premiere in November last year, a true Fankult around the show with the world hit by Jim Steinman has developed. So nightly costumed spectators are spotted on the show, for example, that rock with the energy-charged ensemble theater. Standing ovations and concert atmosphere every night!

"We have the best fans," said Strat actor Robin Reitsma is safe. "Every night they celebrate with us a big party - rocking the Ruhr!" His stage partner Sarah Kornfeld added: "We look forward to the past four weeks in the pot and bring every night with the audience the theater to rock."

Since November Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL draws - the musical rock music and musical fans to Oberhausen. Only to 19 September have fans and those who want to be, the chance to secure tickets. As of October, there is then the stage for the return of the cult piece DANCE OF THE VAMPIRES, also penned by Jim Steinman.

BAT OUT OF HELL addresses many traditional theater and love stories and combines them into a spirited story in a town called obsidian in 2030. The legendary rock songs and ballads are the framework for the sweeping love story between Strat, the immortal leader of a young rebel group and Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco. Rebellious couples like Romeo and Juliet or Tony and Maria from West Side Story, but also of the forever young free spirit Peter Pan and Wendy were the inspiration for BAT OUT OF HELL. The timeless story dealt composer Jim Steinman long time: It took more than forty years, until the idea and the Meat Loaf album was a musical.





