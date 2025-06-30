Munich Opera Festival 2025 is Now Underway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The tradition of the Munich Opera Festival hails back to 1875 when a “Festive Summer” was organised for the first time, a tradition which will also continue under General Manager Serge Dorny.

All of the season’s new productions will then be united with the 2025 Munich Opera Festival.

The two opera premieres of the Munich Opera Festival, Don Giovanni by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Pénélope by Gabriel Fauré, present a reinterpreted classic of the repertoire and a French opera not yet performed at the Bayerische Staatsoper.

One of the focus points of the 2025 Munich Opera Festival is on myths and how they change over the centuries. Along with Dido and Aeneas … Erwartung and Pénélope, two pieces that are directly connected with the Trojan War as the greatest battle in the ancient tradition, the programme also features Die Liebe der Danae by Richard Strauss, where the characters are all borrowed from the Greek gods and legendary figures.

In Antonín Dvořák’s Rusalka, the eponymous mythological creature is brought to us in the eastern Slavic tradition, while in Richard Wagner’s Lohengrin and Das RheingoldGerman and Nordic myths play out on the stage.

Don Giovanni can also be enjoyed as an audio-visual live broadcast on Max-Joseph-Platz with Opera for All during the 2025 Munich Opera Festival. Numerous chamber concerts, lieder recitals and baroque concerts complement the programme. With contemporary ballets from our younger generation of choreographers, the SPHÄREN.03 | León & Lightfootballet evening also celebrates a premiere during the Munich Opera Festival.

The Bayerisches Staatsballett will also revive the new production of the season, La Sylphideby Pierre Lacotte, as well as Romeo and Juliet and Onegin.

For the 150th Munich Opera Festival: “DREAMS AND DRAMAS” - rainbow installation by Ugo Rondinone on the roof of the Nationaltheater.