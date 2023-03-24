Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Daniele Rustioni Will Conduct DON CARLO at the Berlin Staatsoper

The production is set to run June 28 to July 14, 2023.

Mar. 24, 2023  
Daniele Rustioni will take over conducting duties for Daniel Barenboim at the Berlin Staatsoper in a revival of Giuseppe Verdi's Don Carlo for all performances. The production is set to run June 28 to July 14, 2023.

This Saturday, February 11, Rustioni makes his Carnegie Hall debut leading The Met Orchestra in one of its coveted Carnegie Hall concerts. Recipient of the "Conductor of the Year" award at the 2022 International Opera Awards, Rustioni leads a program of Bartok's Concerto for Orchestra, Mussorgsky's Songs and Dances of Death (orch. Shostakovich) with Bass-Baritone Ryan Speedo Green, and the 1919 version of Stravinsky's Firebird Suite.

Rustioni returns to the Met Opera in March 2023 for Robert Carsen's acclaimed production of Falstaff, He is joined by a stellar cast which includes Baritone Michael Volle as Falstaff, soprano Ailyn Pérez as Alice Ford, soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano as Meg Page, and mezzo-soprano Marie-Nicole Lemieux as Mistress Quickly. Performances begin on March 12 and continue through April 1, the day of the Live in HD transmission. Falstaff received its premiere at La Scala 130 years ago.

In April and May 2023, Rustioni returns to the Bavarian State Opera for two Verdi operas, a new production of Aida directed by Damiano Michieletto and a revival of Nabucco.

Rustioni is Music Director of the Opéra National de Lyon, Principal Guest Conductor of the Munich Opera, and Music Director of the Ulster Orchestra.

Daniele Rustioni is one of the most compelling conductors of both opera and symphonic works of his generation. In November 2022, Rustioni was recognized as "Conductor of the Year" at the 2022 International Opera Awards.

Rustioni is Music Director of Opéra National de Lyon, Music Director of the Ulster Orchestra in the United Kingdom, and Principal Guest Conductor of the Bavarian State Opera. He is also Conductor Emeritus of the Orchestra della Toscana, where he served as Music Director from 2014 to 2020.

Rustioni is in-demand worldwide by leading orchestras. In January 2022 he made a critically acclaimed debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra, having already conducted all major Italian symphony orchestras, including the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia Orchestra and the Filarmonica della Scala and international orchestras such as the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, the Hallé Orchestra and the Danish National Symphony Orchestra. He makes his Carnegie Hall debut conducting the MET Orchestra in February 2023.

Despite the pandemic, Daniele Rustioni was able to develop a significant relationship with the Ulster Orchestra, including a tour of the EU tour in May 2022 and a celebrated performance at the BBC PROMS in August 2022. Future plans during his tenure call for recording on Chandos label and additional touring.

As Music Director of the Opéra National de Lyon, Daniele Rustioni conducts two new productions each season in addition to symphonic programs and regular appearances at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris and the Aix-en-Provence Festival, where he has presented staged operas and operas in concert.

Maestro Rustioni has been engaged by all major international opera houses including La Scala, the Opernhaus Zürich, the Opéra Bastille in Paris and the Royal Opera House Covent Garden in London. His return to the Met Opera in March and April 2023 with Falstaff will mark his fourth production since his debut in April 2017.

Maestro Rustioni has made regular appearances in Japan since his debut conducting Madama Butterfly at the Nikkikai Opera in 2014, including performances with the Kyushu Symphony Orchestra and the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra. In May 2018, he returned to Japan for concerts with the Osaka Philharmonic and the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra.

Daniele Rustioni's extensive and varied discography includes Bellini's Adelson e Salvini for Opera Rara with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Wolf-Ferrari's Violin Concerto on Deutsche Grammophon with Francesca Dego and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. For Sony Classical he has recorded works by Federico Ghedini, Goffredo Petrassi and Alfredo Casella with the Orchestra della Toscana. The highly successful production of The Golden Cockerel with the Opéra National de Lyon staged by Barrie Kosky was released on DVD by the Naxos label in 2022.

