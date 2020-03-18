Bayerische Staatsoper Launches MONDAY CONCERTS

Following the success of last Monday's streamed Academy Concert, the Bayerische Staatsoper is planning to launch a series of "Monday Concerts" starting next Monday, March 23, 2020: each starting at 8:15 pm (CET) on STAATSOPER.TV, live and free of charge. New as video-on-demand: Lucia di Lammermoor under General Music Director Kirill Petrenko with Diana Damrau in the title role.

Live and free: Monday Concerts from 23 March

The program of the Monday Concerts will consist of Lied, solo instrumentalists, chamber music and dance. Musicians of the Bayerisches Staatsorchester, dancers of the Bayerisches Staatsballett, and artists closely associated with the house will participate over the next couple of weeks, such as violinist Julia Fischer, soprano Hanna-Elisabeth Müller, baritone Christian Gerhaher, pianist Gerold Huber, tenor Jonas Kaufmann, baritone Michael Nagy and bass Tareq Nazmi.

The detailed program as well as the duration of a video-on-demand will be announced later on staatsoper.de/stream.



The first of these streamed concerts took place on 16 March with the participation of soprano Christina Landshamer and baritone Christian Gerhaher, accompanied by Gerold Huber, the Schumann Quartet Munich, OPERcussion and pianist Igor Levit. Almost 50,000 people were present via live stream. A video-on-demand of the concert can be watched for 14 days on staatsoper.de/stream.

In addition to the Monday concerts, the Bayerische Staatsoper has also expanded the free offer of video-on-demand of already recorded opera performances from the last 10 years of STAATSOPER.TV. Currently, Katie Mitchell's "opera thriller" Judith from spring 2020 with Nina Stemme and John Lundgren as well as Il trovatore from 2013 starring Anja Harteros and Jonas Kaufmann can be experienced by mouse click.

Starting next Saturday, 21 March, the Bayerische Staatsballett will present George Balanchines Jewels (2019). From 25 March, Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor with Diana Damrau in the title role and Pavol Breslik as Edgardo, in a production by Barbara Wysocka from 2015, will follow with General Music Director Kirill Petrenko on the podium of the Bayerisches Staatsorchester.





