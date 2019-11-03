BWW Review: SPAMALOT at Theater Hof

Good News from Hof!

Monthy Pythons SPAMALOT at the Theater Hof/Germany, Uwe Krögers debut as a director took the audience by storm. Due to the great demand, the theatre released an extra show in Janurary. Always Look on the Bright Sight of Life in Hof/ Saale. Kröger, who played King Arthur at the Landestheater Salzburg ( directed by Andreas Gergen) promised a fancy-dress ball, something you can't miss.

SPAMALOT is written by John Du Prez (Music) and Eric Idle (Music, Book and Lyrics) translated by Daniel Große Boymann with Christian Venzke (King Arthur), Chris Murray (Sir Lancelot), Cornelia Löhr (Lady of the Lake) and others. Directed by the German Musical Legend Uwe Kröger. For further informations visit www.theater-hof.de





Related Articles Shows View More Germany Stories