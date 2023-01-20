Tickets On Sale For Production of H.M.S. PINAFORE Presented By Opera Naples Resident Artists

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, has announced tickets on sale for W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's popular operetta, "H.M.S. Pinafore," featuring up-and-coming stars from their Resident Artists program. Productions will take place Feb. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. in the Pulte Family Life Center at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples.

Louis Dall'Ava, a Gilbert and Sullivan veteran performer and director will serve as the stage director, with musical direction and piano accompaniment provided by Robin Frank, Opera Naples' Director of Education.

Since its premiere in 1878, Gilbert and Sullivan's "H.M.S. Pinafore" is a classic, time-tested opera with endearing characters, memorable tunes and a hilariously happy ending. This outstanding musical is a must-see for audiences of all ages.

Satire and silliness unfurl as the crew of the Pinafore explores how social class affects relationships. The Captain's daughter, Josephine, is torn between two loves - humble sailor, Ralph, and wealthy Sir Joseph Porter. Meanwhile, Little Buttercup, a poor peddler, is secretly in love with the Captain. Chaos ensues aboard the ship until a long-kept secret is revealed involving a case of mistaken identities which changes everything.

Sara LeMesh will perform in the role of Josephine. LeMesh is a soprano that has been hailed for her "vocal majesty and expressive translucency," as a dramatic presence on the opera stage, an avid chamber musician and an advocate of contemporary music. During the summer of 2022, she was a fellow at the Marlboro Music Festival. Most recently, she covered and performed the role of Young Leah/Lisa in the New York Premiere of Lori Laitman's "Uncovered" with City Lyric Opera. Other operatic roles include Lucy Brown in Weill's "The Threepenny Opera," Zerlina in Mozart's "Don Giovanni," Bess in Mazzoli's "Breaking the Waves," and Norina in Donizetti's "Don Pasquale." LeMesh earned a Bachelor of Music from Rice University and a Master of Music from the Bard College-Conservatory of Music.

Grace Skinner will take on the role of Little Buttercup. Skinner is a mezzo-soprano and a recent recipient of the first-place prize in the Seattle Opera Guild Singers' Development Competition. She made her debut role performing The Composer with Vashon Opera and has worked with The Atlanta Opera covering the role of Giulio Cesare, and Utah Festival Opera covering the role of Carmen. Skinner was a vocal fellow of the prestigious young artist programs at the Music Academy of the West and the Aspen Music Festival.

Steven Ricks will appear in the role of Ralph Rackstraw. Ricks is a tenor and has performed as a young artist with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Palm Beach Opera, Opera Saratoga and Idaho Falls Opera. He received the Encouragement Award from the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions in both 2018 and 2019, as well as third place in the Classical Singers Magazine Competition.

Jeffrey Goldberg will perform the role of Captain Corcoran. Goldberg is a baritone with a voice praised as "rousing, full-throated," and "ringing," that has performed such roles as Gugliemo from Mozart's "Così fan tutte," Dr. Falke and Eisenstein in "Die Fledermaus" by Johann Strauss, Claudio in Berlioz's "Beatrice et Benedict," Bartolo and Antonio from Mozart's "Le nozze di Figaro," Peter in Humperdink's "Hansel and Gretel," Simone in Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi," and Howard in the Chicago premiere of "Dog Days" by David T. Little, as well as several partial roles. He has also performed with Pacific Symphony in their Opera for Kids! productions of Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Pirates of Penzance," and Humperdink's "Hansel and Gretel." On the concert stage, he has performed the solo in several beloved masterworks, including Handel's "Messiah," Mozart's "Requiem," and Beethoven's "Symphony No. 9." He is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he obtained a Master's degree in Voice and Opera, and before that, Chapman University where he obtained a Bachelor's in Vocal Performance.

In addition to the Resident Artists, students from the Florida Gulf Coast University Bower School of Music & The Arts, Ave Maria University and local high schools, will join the Opera Naples chorus for the production.

Tickets for "H.M.S. Pinafore" range from $43-$93. To reserve tickets, contact 239-963-9050 or visit OperaNaples.org.