The High-Heeled Hit KINKY BOOTS Struts Onto The Broadway Palm Stage

Kinky Boots proudly struts onto the Broadway Palm stage from February 13 through April 4, 2020. This high-energy musical is the winner of every major Best Musical Award, including the Tony Award, the Grammy Award and London's Olivier Award.

Based on true happenings, this heartwarming story tells of Charlie, a factory owner struggling to save his shoe business and Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. The two have seemingly nothing in common, but with a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unlikely duo learns to embrace their differences and find they have more in common than they think! Featuring original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this full-hearted hit is inspiring audiences to let love shine and showing them that sometimes the best way to fit in is to stand out!

Directing Kinky Boots is Amy Marie McCleary who's director/choreographer credits include Broadway Palm hits such as Beauty and the Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Mamma Mia, Cats and more. "Kinky Boots is a story taken from true events, about a young man who must learn to adapt to keep his family's shoe making company in business, explains, McCleary, "and at its heart, the show is about accepting others and accepting yourself. Both lead characters go on a huge journey in learning to trust themselves and honor their pasts while looking toward the future. It's a wonderful story about the family we are born into and the family we create."

Choreographer, Chris Kane, was recently on tour with the Broadway production of Kinky Boots for two years as the Dance Captain and Swing. He also just finished performing in Ogunquit Playhouse's production of Kinky Boots as an Angel.

Don't miss the high-heeled hit Kinky Boots playing February 13 through April 4, 2020 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $55 to $80 with group discounts available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.





