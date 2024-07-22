THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS is Coming to BBMann in November

The performance will take place on Wednesday, November 27.
It's the most magical time of the year… ‘Tis the season for The Illusionists – Magic Of The Holidays (www.theillusionistslive.com), the latest installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular “The Illusionists,” from Producers Simon Painter, Cirque du Soleil and MagicSpace Entertainment. The U.S. tour based off the smash-hit Broadway production is headed to more that 20 cities this holiday season and will bring the mind-blowing, family friendly show to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on November 27 for one show only. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10am.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.
“Our record-breaking Broadway run for The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays was an incredible hit, and we are so excited to bring the show to more audiences around the country,” says producer Simon Painter. “The show is a perfect way for families and friends to celebrate the holidays together and see amazing illusionists perform on stage.”
The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. “The Illusionists” has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.
This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide.
The confirmed cast for 2024 includes:
“The Illusionists” previously wowed audiences and around the world including smash hit engagements on Broadway, London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada.
For more information about The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays and tour dates, visit www.theillusionistslive.com and follow “The Illusionists” on Instagram, Facebook, and X.
