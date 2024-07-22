THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS is Coming to BBMann in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's the most magical time of the year… ‘Tis the season for The Illusionists – Magic Of The Holidays (www.theillusionistslive.com), the latest installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular “The Illusionists,” from Producers Simon Painter, Cirque du Soleil and MagicSpace Entertainment. The U.S. tour based off the smash-hit Broadway production is headed to more that 20 cities this holiday season and will bring the mind-blowing, family friendly show to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on November 27 for one show only. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10am.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

“Our record-breaking Broadway run for The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays was an incredible hit, and we are so excited to bring the show to more audiences around the country,” says producer Simon Painter. “The show is a perfect way for families and friends to celebrate the holidays together and see amazing illusionists perform on stage.”

The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. “The Illusionists” has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide.

The confirmed cast for 2024 includes:

Kevin James – The Inventor: James, a world-class magician and one of the most viewed ever on YouTube is known for his unique comedy and magic, has performed in 110 countries, and headlined top theaters, including Broadway, the West End, and Las Vegas. He has entertained royalty and performed for President Obama at the White House. He received the Creative Fellowship Award from The Academy of Magical Arts and Sciences in 2004 and is a multiple Stage and Parlour Magician of the Year.

James More – The Deceptionist: More is a leading illusionist who gained fame from his 2013 "Britain's Got Talent" audition, amassing over 100 million YouTube views. He became the first British magician to appear on Broadway. More has also appeared on "The Ellen Show," "America's Got Talent," and "Tonight at the London Palladium."

David Williamson – The Trickster: Williamson is an award-winning magician with over 40 years of experience, known for his unique comedic style and engaging audience participation. He has performed globally on TV and in theaters, and his magic instruction book has been translated into five languages. He is dedicated to sharing the joy and wonder of magic with audiences of all ages.

Chris Cox – The Mentalist: Cox, a multi-award-winning "mind reader who can't read minds," has performed on Broadway, London's West End, and the Sydney Opera House. He stars in the BBC's "Chris Cox's Mind Boggling Magic" and "Killer Magic" and has appeared on NBC's "The Today Show." The Guardian calls him "one of the most exciting entertainers in Britain," and The New York Times describes him as "a hyperactive Harry Potter who knows what you're thinking."

Pablo Canovas – The Unforgettable: Spanish magician Canovas has gained international acclaim as a prodigy, holding the record three times as Spain's youngest illusionist winner. He earned titles such as "Golden Magician" in Paris and "Heir of Illusion" in the House of Magic. He captivates audiences with his enchanting performances, leaving them questioning reality and marveling at his talent.

“The Illusionists” previously wowed audiences and around the world including smash hit engagements on Broadway, London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada.

For more information about The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays and tour dates, visit www.theillusionistslive.com and follow “The Illusionists” on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

