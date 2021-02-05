Support Gulfshore Playhouse From Anywhere Via The Entirely Virtual Loverly Auction

There's a new way for patrons to show their support for Gulfshore Playhouse in 2021. The theater's entirely virtual Loverly Auction will take place online from Feb. 7 to 21, where supporters will have the chance to bid on several exclusive auction items from their own computers, tablets or mobile devices.

The auction is a precursor to Gulfshore Playhouse's 11th annual Loverly Gala on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at the Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort in Naples. That event is chaired by philanthropists Susan Regenstein and Barry Frank.

In past years, the opportunity to bid on auction items was only available to guests of the annual gala. But this year, the entirely virtual auction will allow anyone anywhere to bid on a number of unique packages offering socially distanced travel accommodation, exclusive remote outdoor excursions and

more. Guests can also support the event and Gulfshore Playhouse with a donation

Up for bid is a weeklong stay in the penthouse suite at the glamorous Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, where up to eight people can hit the slopes and enjoy a range of après-ski activities. Or try for a three-night stay for four people at the exclusive Vermejo, one of the most sought-after vacation stays during the pandemic due to its remote, outdoor setting. This luxurious ranch owned by Ted Turner in Northern New Mexico offers guests the opportunity to fish, ride horses and hike.

Four guests will also have the luxury of flying aboard a Dassault Falcon large cabin private jet to the beautiful Turks and Caicos. Guests will enjoy a one-night stay at the Grace Bay Resort in a two-bedroom luxury suite featuring two ocean-view master bedrooms, two and a half baths, large ocean-view terraces and living room, a full kitchen, dining area, and a washer and dryer; breakfast included. Outside of the hotel amenities, guests will also have a choice of one of three activities: a full tour of island life, a two-hour paddle boarding excursion, or a day at the 18-hole championship golf course of Provo Golf Club - voted twice as the 5th Best Caribbean Golf Course by USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice.

Other enticing items include a three-hour sunset cruise aboard the private mega luxury yacht Susanna Bella for up to six guests, a fully personalized half-day pontoon boat cruise and luxurious beach picnic and a whole body and mind rejuvenation package from Purely You Spa. Artwork up for bid includes several stunning paintings by local artist Lois Selfon created in a variety of styles. Additional items will be added in the days to come.

"Gulfshore Playhouse has been greatly impacted by the ongoing pandemic, and donor support is absolutely vital until we can fully resume our regular operations," said Kristen Coury, producing artistic director of Gulfshore Playhouse. "With our new online auction, participants can support the theater virtually while also getting the chance to enjoy a fabulous experience or add a new piece of artwork to their home."

To register for the auction, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/jV1.

The 11th annual Loverly Gala will feature favorite songs from "My Fair Lady" performed by the stars of the 2016 Gulfshore Playhouse production. The featured Broadway stars include: Jeffrey Binder, Julia Johanos, Maureen Silliman, Patricia Noonan and William Parry.

The Vanderbilt Ballroom at the Ritz-Carlton will be transformed into Edwardian London. Guests can experience busy streets adorned with opulence and extravagance as lords and ladies take part in a celebration featuring live entertainment, Broadway actors and fun giving opportunities at Gulfshore Playhouse's Ascot Racecourse.

A limited number of tickets are still available, and can be reserved by calling 239-261-PLAY (7529) or visiting GulfshorePlayhouse.org. Individual event tickets are $600 and individual patron tickets are $1,200.

A variety of safety and health protocols will be implemented, including reduced capacity, masks or coverings worn while indoors (per the Ritz-Carlton), physically distant seating, temperature checks and more. A full listing can be found on www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org.

All proceeds benefit the Annual Fund for Artistic Excellence, which allows Gulfshore Playhouse to employ the nation's most sought-after actors, directors and designers and enables the theatre to commission new works, create unique educational opportunities and continue producing world-class productions.