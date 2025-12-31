Cast Revealed For TheatreZone's GRUMPY OLD MEN

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TheatreZone has announced its cast for Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, running January 8–18, 2026. The production brings together acclaimed Broadway, national tour, and regional performers to tell a timeless story about friendship, love and second chances.

“Grumpy Old Men is a show with a surprise takeaway,” said TheatreZone Artistic Director Mark Danni. “Audiences come for the laughs, and there are plenty, but what stays with you is the heart. This cast has the depth, comedic timing, and humanity to bring these characters fully to life. It's a perfect reflection of TheatreZone's Hilarity & Heart season.”

TheatreZone favorite Curt Denham plays John Gustafson. Denham brings his trademark dry humor and emotional depth to the role of a retired schoolteacher rediscovering connection and possibility. Opposite him is Peter McClung as Max Goldman, the blustery yet big-hearted rival whose long friendship with John fuels both the comedy and the soul of the show.

Beloved by TheatreZone audiences, Karen Molnar Danni stars as Ariel Truax, the free-spirited newcomer whose arrival turns Wabasha upside down and challenges both men to open their hearts again. An Off-Broadway and national tour veteran, Danni infuses Ariel with warmth, sparkle, and irresistible charm.

Eric Michael Gillett is making his TheatreZone debut in Grumpy Old Men as Chuck Barrels, the genial bait shop owner who serves as the town's emotional anchor and who encourages Max and John to take a chance on love. Before his extensive work in musical theatre and cabaret, Gillett was the principal ringmaster for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, commanding arenas nationwide with his trademark voice and presence. His Broadway credits include Kiss Me, Kate, The Frogs, and Sweet Smell of Success, along with his MAC Award–winning solo concerts Cast of Thousands and Widescreen.

Rounding out the cast are Danny Crowe as Jacob Goldman, Max's son, a tenderhearted dreamer navigating loyalty, love, and independence; Kara Konken as Melanie Norton, John's daughter, whose presence adds emotional richness and depth to the story, and Terri Dixon, a Broadway veteran who brings sharp comic energy to the role of the IRS agent whose unexpected visit causes a stir in the close-knit town.

Ft. Myers/Naples Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. LEGALLY BLONDE (Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre) 25.5% of votes 2. SWEENEY TODD (The Naples Players) 10.6% of votes 3. A CHRISTMAS STORY (The Naples Players) 10.2% of votes Vote Now!