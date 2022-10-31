Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SIX the Musical
SIX National Tour is Coming to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in November

The SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!

Oct. 31, 2022  

Tickets for the electrifying Tony Award-Winning new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-Winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10AM for 8 performances from Wednesday, February 1 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. SIX The Musical is part of the 2022-2023 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Series.

The Six North American Tour Aragon company cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Kelsee Kimmel, Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva and Kelly Denice Taylor.

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.

SIX, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony Award®-Winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design), and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced in the United States by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students atCambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. SIX is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. SIX earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. A UK and Ireland tour is now running concurrently with the London production. An Australian and New Zealand tour will launch this year at Sydney Opera House with dates set for Melbourne, Adelaide, and Wellington.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, February 1 - 7:30PM*

Thursday, February 2 - 2:00PM* & 7:30PM*

Friday, February 3 - 8:00PM*

Saturday, February 4 - 2:00PM* & 8:00PM* (ASL performance: 2:00PM*)

Sunday, February 5 - 1:00Pm* & 6:30PM*)

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for SIX will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10AM and range in price from $30* - $127*.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus




Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards
submissions close in


