Review: BOCA at Florida Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Given her photo in the program, playwright Jessica Provenz is far too young to know as much as she does about the life of a senior citizen in Florida. The packed audience at her play Boca was under no such limitation. Laughter, nay, guffaws of recognition greeted each scene.

Five seasoned actors play eleven roles. Viki Boyle and William McNulty are familiar faces while Susan Cella, Susan J. Jacks, and Bruce Sabath are making their Florida Rep debuts, but you’ve seen their characters before. The power-hungry HOA president, the man who substitutes a Porsche for the career as an athlete he missed out on, the lonely enough to be desperate widow.

Cliches abound. All of them true. That validity is what makes them cliches after all. There is a socially acceptable waiting period before that widow can swoop in with her casserole. Older people are mystified by Zoom. Girls just wanna have fun, even if girlhood is long past.

Set designer Jim Hunter has created the perfect backdrop for all the wacky goings on. A changing screen puts us right in the midst of gently blowing palm trees.

If you have no trouble laughing at your own foibles, leave your gated community for an evening of funny moments. Boca runs through March 2. For tickets, call 239.332.4488.

Reader Reviews