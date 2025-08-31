Review: OKLAHOMA IN CONCERT at Players Circle Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You’d be hard pressed to find a more quintessential American musical than the 81-year-old Oklahoma. But leave it to Players Circle Theater to give the venerable show a clever facelift by presenting it in a concert version.

The well-known songs are all there, but in addition, cast members share the back story of the original production. Fascinating stuff.

At the time it opened, Oklahoma was not the norm. No big production number kicked it off. No scantily clad chorus girls strutted their stuff. In fact, legendary choreographer Agnes De Mille had never done a Broadway show. Equally legendary composer and lyricist, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, had never worked together before. Initial reviews were lukewarm at best.

But the show eventually took off, and the rest, as they say, is history.

As expected, the vocals are a pleasure to hear. AJ Mendini as Curley and Lexi Rae Smith as Laurey do most of the heavy lifting, their voices soaring above the piano accompaniment of Ricky Pope, who also doubles as Andrew Carnes.

Kimberly Suskind is perfectly sassy and flirty as Ado Annie, and Jason Ellis gives Jim Carrey vibes (at least to me) as her beau Will Parker.

Susan Dohan Chidester as Aunt Eller looks as though she really could be related to Smith.

Genial Ted Wioncek III, who also directed, finds his shadow side as menacing Jud Fry. Sorry if this is a spoiler or a trigger, but a song in which one character urges another to commit suicide should not be as funny as the one Wioncek and Mendini sing.

I would be remiss not to mention the youngsters who form the ensemble. Players Circle is expanding its educational programs, and the kids in this show are troupers already.

I made it just Under the Wire to see this production before it closes on August 31 and was particularly thrilled to get to sing along with the cast in what is billed and the second encore.

If you saw the show, well done. If you didn’t, check out upcoming shows. The 2025-2026 season begins on October 21. Season tickets are already on sale. Call 239-800-3292 or visit players circle.com for more information.

