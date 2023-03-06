ONE VISION OF QUEEN Starring Marc Martel is Coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in November

One Vision of Queen starring Marc Martel is coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30PM.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

GET READY TO ROCK WITH MARC MARTEL, whose voice bears an uncanny resemblance to Freddie Mercury.

It is an explosive, attention-commanding tribute where some of the most iconic rock anthems of all time collide with a theatrical performance style and eye-popping production. At its core, the riveting show focuses on the extremely diverse body of the band's greatest hits. It goes from the grandiose "Bohemian Rhapsody" to the adrenaline-pumping "We Will Rock You," the euphoric "We Are The Champions," the funky "Another One Bites The Dust," the stadium-shaking David Bowie collaboration "Under Pressure," the soulful "Somebody To Love" and the swinging "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" (to name but a few from the steroid-stacked setlist).