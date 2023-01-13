Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JUST DESSERTS: A MUSICAL BAKE-OFF is Now Playing at the Off Broadway Palm Theatre

Performances are now through February 18, 2022. 

Jan. 13, 2023  
JUST DESSERTS: A MUSICAL BAKE-OFF is Now Playing at the Off Broadway Palm Theatre

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents the deliciously entertaining JUST DESSERTS: A MUSICAL BAKE-OFF playing now through February 18, 2022. This all-new musical will take audiences to the Jefferson County Bake-Off where the competition may be intense, but the results are always satisfying!

It's sweet. It's savory. It's five strangers putting their hearts, reputations, and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair. There's a little mystery, a little romance, some potential cheating, and some back-stabbing - exactly what you expect when the competition is fierce - and the results are delicious!

Just Desserts was directed by Off Broadway Palm Artistic Director Paul Bernier and choreographed by Rachael Lord. The cast includes Elsa Scott Besler, Thomas J. Besler, Bonner Church, Rachael Endrizzi, Ken Quiricone, and Lexie Rae Smith.

Head to the Off Broadway Palm as they serve up the deliciously entertaining JUST DESSERTS: A MUSICAL BAKE-OFF playing now through February 18, 2023. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $50 to $70 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.




TheatreZones Culinary Raffle Features $6,000 In Fine Dining At 17 Restaurants Photo
TheatreZone's Culinary Raffle Features $6,000 In Fine Dining At 17 Restaurants
The curtain is up on TheatreZone's second annual Culinary Raffle for fine dining aficionados, according to TheatreZone's Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni.
STAGED READING SERIES: INSPIRING SHORT PLAYS AND THEN SOME is Coming to Center For Perform Photo
STAGED READING SERIES: INSPIRING SHORT PLAYS AND THEN SOME is Coming to Center For Performing Arts Bonita Springs
Staged Reading Series: Inspiring Short Plays and Then Some, will entertain audiences with a half dozen short stories from a variety of award-winning and worthy playwrights on January 13, 7:30pm at the Moe Auditorium and Film Center.
Deadline Approaches For Stage It! 7 International 10-Minute Play Festival Photo
Deadline Approaches For Stage It! 7 International 10-Minute Play Festival
The STAGE IT! 7: Ten-Minute Play Festival submission window is open until January 19, 2023, 11:59pm. The call is still open to the international playwriting community to submit up to four (4) short plays for consideration in the Festival and the publication of the seventh volume in the series.
Jimmy Buffetts ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Naples TheatreZone Next Month Photo
Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Naples' TheatreZone Next Month
Set your clocks to island time for Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, staged by Naples' TheatreZone February 9 through February 19, 2023. The upbeat and energetic 2018 Broadway musical features more than two dozen of the most loved hits from Jimmy Buffett.

More Hot Stories For You


TheatreZone's Culinary Raffle Features $6,000 In Fine Dining At 17 RestaurantsTheatreZone's Culinary Raffle Features $6,000 In Fine Dining At 17 Restaurants
January 11, 2023

The curtain is up on TheatreZone's second annual Culinary Raffle for fine dining aficionados, according to TheatreZone's Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni.
STAGED READING SERIES: INSPIRING SHORT PLAYS AND THEN SOME is Coming to Center For Performing Arts Bonita SpringsSTAGED READING SERIES: INSPIRING SHORT PLAYS AND THEN SOME is Coming to Center For Performing Arts Bonita Springs
January 11, 2023

Staged Reading Series: Inspiring Short Plays and Then Some, will entertain audiences with a half dozen short stories from a variety of award-winning and worthy playwrights on January 13, 7:30pm at the Moe Auditorium and Film Center.
Deadline Approaches For Stage It! 7 International 10-Minute Play FestivalDeadline Approaches For Stage It! 7 International 10-Minute Play Festival
January 10, 2023

The STAGE IT! 7: Ten-Minute Play Festival submission window is open until January 19, 2023, 11:59pm. The call is still open to the international playwriting community to submit up to four (4) short plays for consideration in the Festival and the publication of the seventh volume in the series.
Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Naples' TheatreZone Next MonthJimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Naples' TheatreZone Next Month
January 10, 2023

Set your clocks to island time for Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, staged by Naples' TheatreZone February 9 through February 19, 2023. The upbeat and energetic 2018 Broadway musical features more than two dozen of the most loved hits from Jimmy Buffett.
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony & Gulf Coast Jazz Collective for JAZZ AT THE MACC: JAZZ FUNK WITH DAN NAVARROJoin the Gulf Coast Symphony & Gulf Coast Jazz Collective for JAZZ AT THE MACC: JAZZ FUNK WITH DAN NAVARRO
January 6, 2023

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony and Gulf Coast Jazz Collective on January 12, 2023 at 7:00pm for 'Jazz at the MACC: Jazz Funk with Dan Navarro' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
share