JUST DESSERTS: A MUSICAL BAKE-OFF is Now Playing at the Off Broadway Palm Theatre

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents the deliciously entertaining JUST DESSERTS: A MUSICAL BAKE-OFF playing now through February 18, 2022. This all-new musical will take audiences to the Jefferson County Bake-Off where the competition may be intense, but the results are always satisfying!

It's sweet. It's savory. It's five strangers putting their hearts, reputations, and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair. There's a little mystery, a little romance, some potential cheating, and some back-stabbing - exactly what you expect when the competition is fierce - and the results are delicious!

Just Desserts was directed by Off Broadway Palm Artistic Director Paul Bernier and choreographed by Rachael Lord. The cast includes Elsa Scott Besler, Thomas J. Besler, Bonner Church, Rachael Endrizzi, Ken Quiricone, and Lexie Rae Smith.

Head to the Off Broadway Palm as they serve up the deliciously entertaining JUST DESSERTS: A MUSICAL BAKE-OFF playing now through February 18, 2023. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $50 to $70 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.