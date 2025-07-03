HITS OF THE HEADLINERS is Coming to Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas! The glitz, glamour, and timeless magic of the iconic Las Vegas Strip are coming to South Florida when the City of Aventura presents Vegas Baby! Hits of the Headliners on Saturday, July 26 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center as part of the Summer Concert Series. This live performance will transport audiences to glittering Vegas magic, filled with unforgettable music, high-energy renditions of iconic hits and uncanny vocals.

This ultimate tribute stars award-winning vocal duo Natalie Cordone and Shawn Kilgore, with their four piece, live rockin’ band. Listen as they them pay homage to the crooning of Frank Sinatra, to the electrifying energy of Elvis, and the timeless tunes of Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Cher and more. The audience will sing along to chart-toppers including “Copacabana” “Sweet Caroline,” “The Beat Goes On,” “9 to 5,” “My Heart Will Go On,” and of course, “Danke Schoen.” The audience will relive the music, the magic and the legends.

Known for their captivating chemistry and Broadway-level talent, Cordone and Kilgore create an experience audiences won’t want to miss. No impersonations, just the top of the charts from the legends of Las Vegas. Grab some lucky dice and join them for an evening of incredible live music. Viva Las Vegas, Baby!