HAIR to be Presented At Arts Bonita in July

"Hair" the musical begins its run at Arts Bonita on Friday, July 11, and runs through that weekend and the next. "Hair" is a rock musical that debuted on Broadway in 1968 after a year of off-Broadway runs. It is considered a concept show that takes place during the Vietnam War and revolves around hippie counterculture. A group of politically active hippies called the Tribe fight against conscription into the war; but main character Claude juggles between the choice of enlistment or revolution.

"Hair" is considered the first musical of the rock genre. Songs from the show include "Aquarius", "Good Morning Starshine", and "Hair".

"Hair is an important show to bring to southwest Florida, because of the expression of peace and love," states cast member Halle Heckman. "The idea of the Tribe connects the importance of our community and sense of positive understanding."

Performances wil take place on Friday, July 11, 7 pm, Saturday, July 12, 7 pm, Sunday, July 13, 2 pm, Friday, July 18, 7 pm, Saturday, July 19, 7 pm, and Sunday, July 20, 2 pm.