Gulfshore Playhouse Presents Bedlam's SAINT JOAN To Kick Off 2019-20 Season

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional regional theatre, will begin its 2019-20 season in a big way by presenting Bedlam's "Saint Joan." The lauded production from the critically acclaimed New York-based theatre company will run Oct. 19 through Nov. 3.

Bedlam's bold and humorous adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's play about the famed French military heroine turned martyr stars Dria Brown as Joan. Brown has played the role in Bedlam's national tour of the production and previously appeared at Gulfshore Playhouse in "The Revolutionists."

Three additional cast members will round out the show, playing all 24 characters in Bedlam's signature style, which minimizes set, props, and costumes in order to lift language and acting.

Cast members include professional actors Andy Rindlisbach, who most recently appeared in Bedlam's productions of "Hamlet" and "Saint Joan" at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, and previously understudied the same roles during Bedlam's Off-Broadway run; Edmund Lewis, a founding member of Bedlam who has played roles in a number of the theatre company's productions; and Mike Labbadia, a New York actor, writer, and producer who has appeared in Bedlam's "Saint Joan" at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

Eric Tucker directs the stripped-down production (recognized as a top critic's pick in "Time" and "The New York Times"), and Jimmy Lawlor serves as lighting designer.

"We're thrilled to present this intimate production from the esteemed Bedlam theatre company as the first show of our new season," said Kristen Coury, producing artistic director for Gulfshore Playhouse. "Audiences will enjoy seeing Bedlam's take on the legendary story of Joan of Arc and her quest to restore France to greatness."

Bedlam's "Saint Joan" has been performed at dozens of venues across the country, including New Jersey's McCarter Theatre, Washington D.C.'s Folger Theatre, and most recently the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

Evening shows begin at 7 p.m.; matinees begin at 3 p.m. Show subscriptions are available and include priority seating, exclusive events and discounted pricing. Tickets start at $42; all tickets are $38 two hours before a performance. For purchase information, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or contact 866-811-4111.

Free pre-show discussions take place Oct. 20, 23, and 30, where Gulfshore Playhouse artistic staff lead conversations about themes and topics related to the production. Audience members can also stick around for post-show conversations on Oct. 24 and 27.

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theatre to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The work of Gulfshore Playhouse is inspired by a belief in the magic of theatre to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.

This focus is also at the core of its newest endeavor - the creation of a cultural landmark facility in downtown Naples. Plans are currently underway for the new Gulfshore Playhouse Theatre and Education Center at Goodlette-Frank Road and First Avenue South, which will include two theatres and an education wing to support programming for children, adults, and families.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY (7529).





