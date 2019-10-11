BWW Review: DAMES AT SEA at The Off Broadway Palm

DAMES AT SEA in Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's Off Broadway Palm Theatre, directed by Paul Bernier, is a parody musical about a girl who follows her dreams to Broadway and happens to land a job in a new show and make her big debut--but not without some obstacles, of course.

Because this show has a parody style, it is a bit over-dramatic and the acting is intentionally exaggerated, but that's part of the fun. It's very lighthearted and entertaining, and there was also a lot of tap dancing in it, choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, which I really liked.

The cast includes Shannon Conboy as Ruby, Sami Doherty as Joan, Amy Marie McCleary as Mona Kent, Collin Yates as Dick, A.J. Foggiano as Lucky, and Victor Legarreta as Hennesey/Captain. They all did a fantastic job keeping high energy as they sang and danced through all of the glitzy musical numbers, and I thoroughly enjoyed each of their performances.

If you're looking for something delightfully amusing and lively, definitely check out DAMES AT SEA while it's playing at The Off Broadway Palm. With lots of catchy musical numbers and a simple but sweet storyline, I promise you'll have boatloads of fun. "Seas" your tickets now!

DAMES AT SEA is playing in The Off Broadway Palm now through November 2. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate 100-seat theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $42 to $62 with group discounts available for parties of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.





