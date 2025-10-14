Review: PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Palm's production of PRETTY WOMAN tells the well-known story of Vivian Ward, who goes from "working" the streets of Hollywood to getting hired by Edward, a billionaire businessman looking for a date to bring to various social events.

Vivian is played by Max Lynch, who is terrific in this role. I thought her voice was incredible, and she did a fantastic job embodying this character and her journey. Robert Tait plays Edward, and I thought the pair worked well together on stage. Kit, Vivian's friend and roommate, is played by Abigail Gordiany, who was hilarious and had incredibly strong vocals. She was definitely a highlight of the show. A couple other highlights included Nate Walsh as Giulio, a hotel staff member who kept the audience laughing, and Errol Service Jr. as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson/Mr. Hollister - he appears throughout the show as a sort of guide for the storyline.

If you've never seen the musical version of PRETTY WOMAN, it is a lot of fun. There are several catchy songs and exciting musical numbers. The costumes on stage are very similar to the ones in the iconic 90s movie. One of my favorite scenes is when Vivian and Edward attend the opera together; the combination of the song Edward and Vivian sing and the song the opera singers are performing is lovely. It feels like a true turning point for Edward and Vivian, and I appreciate that the show gives this moment what it deserves.

This production was directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, alongside Scenic Designer Robert Kovach, Technical Designer Cody O'Dell, Lighting Designer Russell Thompson, Video Wall Designer Chris McCleary, Sound Designer Robert Agard, Musical Director Loren Strickland, Costume Designer John P. White, Props Designer Brigid Reilly, Artistic Producer/Casting Brian Enzman, and Stage and Deck Manager Sean Rodrigo Royal. I thought the show was cohesive creatively and technically, which I always appreciate. I did find some of the video wall images pretty blurry, which was quite distracting to me, but there were also a couple of cool tricks with it that I liked (for instance, the characters going "up" in the hotel elevator).

I highly recommend checking out PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway Palm while it is playing, now through November 15. The cast is very strong and full of energy, the story is inspiring and engaging, and overall, it was a very enjoyable experience. For tickets and more information, follow the link below.

