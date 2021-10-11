BWW Review: Broadway Palm is Alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC!

THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, brings the classic story of Maria and the von Trapp family to life through beautiful acting, singing, and dancing.

Melissa Whitworth plays Maria, and what a perfect Maria she is. Some frequent Broadway Palm patrons may remember her in the role of Mary Poppins a few years ago (among many other roles at Broadway Palm), and I can't help but think of how she is following in the footsteps of Julie Andrews by playing both of these iconic roles (and doing so very, very well!). The bright charisma and positivity of Maria really shines through in Whitworth's portrayal, and she also shows how Maria struggles with her feelings for Captain von Trapp. From "The Sound of Music" to "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," and more, she brings these iconic songs to life. She is a beautiful singer, and puts so much life into her acting. She does an incredible job leading this production.

Captain von Trapp is played by Andrew Fehrenbacher, and his children include Liesl (Amy Fenicle), Friedrich (Ben Sabo), Louisa (Macy Magas), Kurt (Ashton Heathcoat), Brigitta (Olivia Shaw), Marta (Gianna Winton), and Gretl (Adriana Gamero). All of the children actors, with the exception of Liesl, have alternates. I really enjoyed the von Trapp family performances. They each did a wonderful job, and I liked watching each of their relationships with Maria grow.

In the Abbey, Mother Abbess (Ariana Valdes) leads the Nuns, and I loved the dynamic between her and Whitworth's Maria. Their friendly bond was sweet, and Valdes has an incredible voice, taking on "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" beautifully.

While THE SOUND OF MUSIC is a very heartwarming show, it's also rather heartbreaking. Captain von Trapp loves Austria, and I cannot imagine how difficult it was for him and his family to leave their home and escape to Switzerland because of Nazi Germany overtaking their homeland and threatening them. There is a lot of joy and celebration in the show, but also a lot of underlying sorrow and difficulty.

Loren Strickland did the musical direction for this production alongside Amy Marie McCleary's direction and choreography, with costumes by John P. White, lighting by Russell A. Thompson, set design by Chris Peters, and sound by Chris McCleary. Each did an excellent job bringing this production to the Broadway Palm stage.

I would absolutely check out THE SOUND OF MUSIC while it's playing at Broadway Palm. It's a Rodgers and Hammerstein classic musical for a reason, and it's always so enjoyable to see this story and hear this music again.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC will be playing at Broadway Palm playing now through November 20. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Beginning November 2, performances are Tuesday through Sunday with selected matinees. Tickets are $50 to $75 with children and group prices available. Tickets are on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.