Philharmonie de Paris Presents Two Concerts, Filmed Without an Audience

RFI has reported that the Paris Philharmonic is staging two classical concerts with no public, to be filmed. These will be the first performed since the lockdown was lifted.

The first, staged yesterday was performed by the Paris Orchestra.

On Thursday evening, the French violonist Renaud Capuçon will play works by Richard Strauss.

The concerts will be filmed live, and made available to the public online from 8.30pm local time in partnership with Arte Concert.

