Live Theater Returns to France at Puy du Fou Theme Park

Puy du Fou Theme Park reopened on June 11 and is one of the only spots in France to providing live theater as live productions have not set reopening guidelines, according to The New York Times.

The historical reenactments at the theme park include "The Knights of the Round Table," "The Secret of the Spear," and new this year, "The Wedding of Fire."

The audience sizes for these shows have been drastically reduced.

Learn more about the theme park's shows HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More France Stories

More Hot Stories For You