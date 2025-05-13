LES MISÉRABLES & More Take Home 2025 Molière Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The winners of the 2025 Molière Awards have been announced, featuring Ladislas Chollat's production of Les Misérables at Théâtre du Châtelet. See the full list of winners below!

Sortir à Paris reports that other big winners included Jean-Philippe Daguerre’s new play Du Charbon Dans les Veines (Coal in Their Veins) and the Comédie-Française’s seven-hour production of Paul Claudel’s 1929 play Le Soulier de Satin (The Satin Slipper).

Molières 2025 Award Winners

Molière du Théâtre Privé

Du charbon dans les veines: By Jean-Philippe Daguerre, Directed by Jean-Philippe Daguerre, Théâtre Saint Georges

Molière du Théâtre Public

Le soulier de satin: by Eric Ruf, directed by Eric Ruf, Comédie Française

Molière for Comedy

The loop : By Robin Goupil, Directed by Robin Goupil, Théâtre des Béliers parisiens

Molière for Visual and Sound Design

Le soulier de satin: By Eric Ruf, Directed by Eric Ruf, Costumes by Christian Lacroix, Lighting by Bertrand Couderc, Comédie Française

Molière for Musical Show

Les Misérables: By Alain Boublil, Based on Victor Hugo, Directed by Ladislas Chollat, Théâtre du Châtelet

Molière de l'Humour

Paul Mirabel : In Par amour, By Paul Mirabel, Directed by Paul Mirabel

Molière du Jeune Public

Ulysse, l'Odyssée musicale: By Ely Grimaldi and Igor de Chaillé, Directed by Guillaume Bouchède, Théâtre des Variétés

Molière du Seul.e en scène

Pauline & Carton : With Christine Murillo, By Charles Tordjman, Christine Murillo and Virginie Berling, Directed by Charles Tordjman, La Scala Paris and Artistic Athévains

Molière for Best Actor in a Public Theater Performance

Denis Lavant : In Fin de partie, by Jacques Osinski, directed by Jacques Osinski

Molière for Best Actress in a Public Theater Production

Marina Hands: In Le soulier de satin, By Eric Ruf, Directed by Eric Ruf

Molière for Best Actor in a Private Theatre Production

Guillaume Bouchède: In Les marchands d'étoiles, By Anthony Michineau, Directed by Julien Alluguette

Molière for Best Actress in a Private Theatre Production

Delphine Depardieu: In Les Liaisons dangereuses, By Arnaud Denis, Based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, Directed by Arnaud Denis

Molière for Best Direction in a Private Theatre Production

Jean-Philippe Daguerre : For Du charbon dans les veines, By Jean-Philippe Daguerre

Molière for Best Direction in a Public Theater Production

Eric Ruf : For Le soulier de satin,By Eric Ruf

Molière for Best Actress

Juliette Béhar: In Du charbon dans les veines, By Jean-Philippe Daguerre, Directed by Jean-Philippe Daguerre

Molière for Best New Actor

Vassili Schneider : In La prochaine fois que tu mordras la poussière, Based on Panayotis Pascot, Directed by Paul Pascot

Molière for Best Supporting Actor

Laurent Stocker, in Le Soulier de Satin, by Eric Ruf, directed by Éric Ruf

Molière for Best Supporting Actress

Raphaëlle Cambray: In Du charbon dans les veines, By Jean-Philippe Daguerre, Directed by Jean-Philippe Daguerre

Molière for Best Living Francophone Author

Jean-Philippe Daguerre: For Du charbon dans les veines (Coal in my veins)

Molière d'Honneur

Thomas Jolly

Comments

Best Original Score - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 25% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 22% Julia Mattison, Noel Carey - Death Becomes Her - 18% Vote Now!