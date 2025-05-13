LES MISÉRABLES & More Take Home 2025 Molière Awards

The French language production of the iconic musical won the Molière for Musical Show.
The winners of the 2025 Molière Awards have been announced, featuring Ladislas Chollat's production of Les Misérables at Théâtre du Châtelet. See the full list of winners below!
Sortir à Paris reports that other big winners included Jean-Philippe Daguerre’s new play Du Charbon Dans les Veines (Coal in Their Veins) and the Comédie-Française’s seven-hour production of Paul Claudel’s 1929 play Le Soulier de Satin (The Satin Slipper).
Du charbon dans les veines: By Jean-Philippe Daguerre, Directed by Jean-Philippe Daguerre, Théâtre Saint Georges
Le soulier de satin: by Eric Ruf, directed by Eric Ruf, Comédie Française
The loop : By Robin Goupil, Directed by Robin Goupil, Théâtre des Béliers parisiens
Le soulier de satin: By Eric Ruf, Directed by Eric Ruf, Costumes by Christian Lacroix, Lighting by Bertrand Couderc, Comédie Française
Les Misérables: By Alain Boublil, Based on Victor Hugo, Directed by Ladislas Chollat, Théâtre du Châtelet
Paul Mirabel : In Par amour, By Paul Mirabel, Directed by Paul Mirabel
Ulysse, l'Odyssée musicale: By Ely Grimaldi and Igor de Chaillé, Directed by Guillaume Bouchède, Théâtre des Variétés
Pauline & Carton : With Christine Murillo, By Charles Tordjman, Christine Murillo and Virginie Berling, Directed by Charles Tordjman, La Scala Paris and Artistic Athévains
Denis Lavant : In Fin de partie, by Jacques Osinski, directed by Jacques Osinski
Marina Hands: In Le soulier de satin, By Eric Ruf, Directed by Eric Ruf
Guillaume Bouchède: In Les marchands d'étoiles, By Anthony Michineau, Directed by Julien Alluguette
Delphine Depardieu: In Les Liaisons dangereuses, By Arnaud Denis, Based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, Directed by Arnaud Denis
Jean-Philippe Daguerre : For Du charbon dans les veines, By Jean-Philippe Daguerre
Eric Ruf : For Le soulier de satin,By Eric Ruf
Juliette Béhar: In Du charbon dans les veines, By Jean-Philippe Daguerre, Directed by Jean-Philippe Daguerre
Vassili Schneider : In La prochaine fois que tu mordras la poussière, Based on Panayotis Pascot, Directed by Paul Pascot
Laurent Stocker, in Le Soulier de Satin, by Eric Ruf, directed by Éric Ruf
Raphaëlle Cambray: In Du charbon dans les veines, By Jean-Philippe Daguerre, Directed by Jean-Philippe Daguerre
Jean-Philippe Daguerre: For Du charbon dans les veines (Coal in my veins)
