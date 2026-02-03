Wagon Wheel Junior To Present THE ROCKIN’ TALE OF SNOW WHITE

🎭 NEW! Fort Wayne Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fort Wayne & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts will present THE ROCKIN’ TALE OF SNOW WHITE as the 35th production of its Wagon Wheel Junior program. Performances will take place Friday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Warsaw, Indiana.

Since its launch in 2012, Wagon Wheel Junior has focused on immersive, professional-level theatrical training for young performers across Northern Indiana. The program was established shortly after Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts transitioned to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, expanding its commitment to education and community engagement.

According to Communications and Donor Relations Coordinator Sam Engle, the program was created to mirror the organization’s intensive professional rehearsal model. “Wagon Wheel Professional Theatre is known for its fast and furious two-week rehearsal process,” Engle said. “We realized we owed the talented children in our community that same opportunity. As a theater known for launching professional careers to Broadway stages, we're a service-driven organization first. There's incredible talent right here in our backyard. While it's exciting to work with artists from across the country, there's something truly special about nurturing the next generation of performers from Northern Indiana.”

Today, Wagon Wheel Junior draws students from more than seven school districts, continuing its mission to support and develop emerging artists.

THE ROCKIN’ TALE OF SNOW WHITE features Zoey Hall in the title role alongside Adria Jordan as the Evil Queen. The two performers first met during Wagon Wheel Junior’s 2019 production of Sleepy Hollow and have continued to work together through the program.

“Wagon Wheel is literally the best place ever,” Hall said. “Adria is my Best Friend. I met her here, and I met all my best friends here. Everyone is like a family and we're super close. Adria and I even share the same favorite show we've ever seen, (Wagon Wheel Professional Theatre's 2023 production) Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Jordan, a senior student who has appeared in numerous Wagon Wheel Junior productions, said the program has been central to her development as a performer. “It's a really fun experience,” Jordan said. “Everyone is so supportive, and we all cheer each other on. It really helps you grow. I want to pursue this as a career, and Wagon Wheel Junior helps you grow not just as a performer, but as a person. Acting pushes you to put yourself out there and be creative.”

Performances take place on Wagon Wheel’s theatre-in-the-round stage, where no seat is more than ten rows from the action, placing audiences close to the performers throughout the production.

Hall said she hopes audiences feel that connection during the performance. “We need theatre,” she said. “It feels like you're genuinely part of what you're seeing. I hope the audience feels so much joy. We're ready to give them a rocking good time. They should expect professional-level theatre and a whole new world of amazing people. Who knows? Maybe it'll be the best show you'll ever see.”

Tickets for THE ROCKIN’ TALE OF SNOW WHITE are available at wagonwheelcenter.org, by calling (574) 267-8041, or at the door.