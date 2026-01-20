The Studio Theater to Present Rescheduled Holiday Concert LOVE & HOPE

🎭 NEW! Fort Wayne Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fort Wayne & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Just in time for celebrating your Valentine, Carnegie Hall headliner Anthony Nunziata has rescheduled his fundraising show (cancelled due to snow) originally planned for the holiday season. The fundraiser is intended to benefit 3 local organizations as well as help a young Butler Graduate Opera Singer launch her career.

The organizations that will benefit from this gracious and beautiful night of romantic classics are Actors Theatre of Indiana, Kids Dance Outreach and Indianapolis Men's Chorus. Members of these three groups will also participate in the performance.

Tenor Anthony Nunziata is the Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based singer, songwriter, actor and entertainer who brings his soulful voice to classic jazz, pop standards, Italian arias and his timeless original music. He has a deep passion for The Great American Songbook, Italian arias, and sharing his genre-bending original songs through his recordings and live concert appearances.

Nunziata has been invited to be a headline soloist for over two dozen symphony orchestras around the world, including co-headlining Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops Symphony Orchestra.

He has performed over 400 concerts over the past decade headlining major performing arts centers, theaters, symphony concert halls, jazz clubs and private events across the country and around the world. The classically trained singer is hailed by Broadwayworld as “an explosion of love and entertainment.”

During the concert Nunziata will also be helping Ashley Nicole Soprano, opera singer and Butler graduate, as she launches her career performing music in a similar vein as Nunziata currently performs.