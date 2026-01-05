Morgan James and More Set for Upcoming Feinstein's Series Concerts

🎭 NEW! Fort Wayne Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fort Wayne & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Allied Solutions Artist Series at Feinstein's includes four shows. March 20 and 21, Maggie Baugh will take to the Feinstein's stage. From viral fame to country stardom, she brings her genre-blending sound and charm to Feinstein's for two nights of heartfelt storytelling, fiddle-slinging and pure musical joy.

On March 27 and 28 will be Morgan James, bringing bold, soulful reimaging of iconic rock hits from the 80's and 90's.

Casey Abrams and Hunter bring you a high energy musical experience of popular hits on April 10 and 11. Then on May 8 and 9, Will Hoge, Americana country music singer, songwriter and musician, will perform.