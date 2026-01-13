Feinstein’s At Hotel Carmichael To Present Biana Pinchuk

🎭 NEW! Fort Wayne Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fort Wayne & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael will present internationally touring violinist and vocalist Biana Pinchuk in concert later this month at its Carmel, Indiana venue.

Pinchuk, a New York native raised in Miami, is known for performances that combine violin virtuosity with vocal work across classical, jazz, pop, and global repertoire. She performs in multiple languages and regularly appears in concert, gala, and corporate settings both in the United States and internationally.

Her performance history includes appearances at venues and events such as Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Art Basel Miami, New York Fashion Week, and performances in Vienna and Italy. She has collaborated with orchestras and appeared as a guest artist with Florida Grand Opera, and has shared stages with artists including Phil Collins, George Benson, Laura Pausini, and Alejandra Guzmán.

Pinchuk is a graduate of Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, where she earned dual degrees in Voice and Violin Performance. In addition to her performance career, she has raised more than $150,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation through her work with Tunes for Tots and supports arts education, veterans’ initiatives, and children’s organizations.

The concert will take place on January 29. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square in Carmel, Indiana. Tickets and additional information are available through the venue or by calling 317-688-1947.