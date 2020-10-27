The Embassy Theater Presents ON BROADWAY

Performances run November 15, 2020 at 2pm and 7pm.

The Embassy Theater in Fort Wayne presents ON BROADWAY. Performances run November 15, 2020 at 2pm and 7pm.

With an ever-changing set list, ON BROADWAY will highlight long-running standards like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, and The Lion King, as well as feature the newest blockbusters The Book of Mormon, Dear Evan Hansen, Moulin Rouge, and even the sold out smash hit, Hamilton! Starring New York Citys most sought after talent, ON BROADWAY is a fantastic celebration of this years current Broadway season, sung by the stars themselves!

ON BROADWAY is dedicated to bringing you only the best of the current Broadway season! In addition to our robust lineup of music, we will include songs from these highly anticipated productions as they become available: The Music Man, SIX, Mrs. Doubtfire, Company, Jagged Little Pill, West Side Story and Diana.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://fwembassytheatre.org/.

