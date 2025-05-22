The Crooked Creek Cultural Campus Coming Soon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Crooked Creek Community, a neighborhood on the northwest side of Indianapolis, is sitting at the precipice of an incredible opportunity. The Crooked Creek Cultural Campus is soon coming to the corner of 62nd St. and Michigan Road.

This transformative cultural hub, nestled in the heart of one of the most diverse areas in the City of Indianapolis, will provide access to people of all ages and backgrounds to art, culture, educational and community-building opportunities, all while creating a “cultural focal point” in the Crooked Creek Community.

The Greater Crooked Creek Community, which will be the area most served by this project, in addition to the entire Greater Indianapolis Community, runs from 86th Street (north), 38th Street (south), Spring Mill Road (east) and Guion Road /New Augusta Road / Payne Road (west). The population is about 64,807.

Kerry Michael Manders, the visionary behind the project, has established a website on which you can learn more: kmmFoundationIndy.org. The Cultural Campus was originally a KMM Foundation project.

“Even before COVID, an already deteriorating “sense of community” existed in our historic Crooked Creek Community. I recognized that kids were more into phones and social media, adults focused on day to day life — there seems to be no real focus on community events, gatherings and fellowship,” reflected Kerry on why he wanted to see this project come together. “I recalled my youth at Starlight Musicals — how those summers transformed my life. Few opportunities existed for kids to participate and be exposed to arts and culture then. I also felt that there is not a ”natural meeting place” for the community.”

Kerry continued, “I had a vision of what has developed into the Crooked Creek Cultural Campus — to provide access to all ages and backgrounds to art, culture, educational and community-building opportunities, while creating a “cultural focal point” in the Crooked Creek Community. This location is a natural fit since the Public Library is across Michigan Road from the Cultural Campus.”

A long time in development, and having overcome several challenges in zoning, the rezoning meeting to approve the campus is coming up on May 21. Right now, the site is a 3.5 acre “L” shaped, wooded area donated to the project. The goal is to purchase another 4.5 acres which will provide 8 acres in total. The campus would maintain these woods, working with Indy Parks for educational tree identification and other programs.

There is an extensive plan of proposed programs including stage plays, musical performances, visual arts displays, poetry readings, story-telling, movie nights, book clubs, game nights and more. The greatest asset will be the offerings in the arts and culture provided for an audience of all backgrounds, ages and lifestyles including children, teens, young adults, seniors, married couples, single adults and families.

Kerry explained how he reached the vision of the campus as it now stands. “I developed a “Visioning Committee” with representatives from Newfields, Asante Children's Theater, Pike Performing Arts Center, an architect, lawyer, professional fundraisers, area residents, resident performers and others. An initial plan was developed. We've had early discussions with Indy Parks, Glick Neighborhood Center and others seeking collaborations. Our goal is to add to and enhance existing opportunities in our neighborhood, NOT to duplicate services that already exist.”

There are numerous programs and activities that the campus plans to offer as they build the support of staff, partnerships and sponsorships. Among those are a youth artistic engagement program, a visiting professional-level comic book/creative writing/visual arts mentor, indoor/outdoor concerts, community coffee hours, seasonal farmers/crafters markets, financial literacy classes and so much more.

The new facility will feature an indoor multi-use theater to accommodate diverse programs for local performing artists, as well as an art gallery to promote emerging visual artists. There will also be a small outdoor venue for summer productions and concerts.

The venue will become an invaluable resource for adult and teen community theater and will enhance opportunities to mentor aspiring creative school age children and above. Activities centered around music, dance and performing arts will inspire youth and adults to express their talents in a fully-functional performance venue.

Both small and large groups may have access to the facility for group meetings and special events.

The Crooked Creek Cultural Campus' mission statement is to provide a transformative space that engages the community in various educational, art and cultural activities where people of all ages and backgrounds may gather in an environment of fellowship committed to bringing access and fun for all.

“Collaboration will be an integral part of our success,” shared Kerry. “We plan to partner with neighboring Children's House Montessori School & St. John's Eritrean Church.” The Campus will encourage continued activities with community partners such as nearby Glick and will rely on Indy Parks to provide programs like environmental science involving the on-campus environmental pond and tree preservation area.

Staff will schedule the facility for all users and will welcome rental use for business functions and other appropriate events. Food can be enjoyed from a convenient caterers' kitchen designed to ease transport. The environmentally-friendly and ADA - accessible building and grounds envision programs that will engage the community in a safe and welcoming setting, promoting health-oriented programs for all ages and capabilities – an experience that says to our community: “We all belong here.”

As with any ongoing project of this nature, The Crooked Creek Cultural Campus will depend on funds received through grants, from sponsors, or from donors. The organization asks that you consider joining them in creating this truly transformative, community-building and culturally rich project for the community. Please donate at: CrookedCreekCulturalCampus.org.

The community is invited to attend the rezoning hearing on May 21 at 1 pm in the Beurt SerVaas Public Assembly Room on the second floor of the City-County Building. Once rezoning is confirmed, groundbreaking is planned to take place in 2026.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 9% Christopher Sieber - Death Becomes Her - 5% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds