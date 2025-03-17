No Title Needed Welcomes Brian Wilkes And Jessica Chapman With The Heartland Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“No Title Needed” is a show celebrating the passions that enrich our lives. This week, No Title Needed welcomes Brian Wilkes (you know him as Chief Meteorologist at FOX59) and Jessica Chapman, both involved in The Heartland Film Festival.

Wilkes is the co-chair, along with his wife, for the second year. Learn about the major fundraiser coming up on April 11 with Cinemania as the signature event of said fundraiser. Hosted at Crane Bay, the theme is all about 80's dance films with a focus on Purple Rain. There will be a tribute band called The Breakfast Club. Some other movies will include Footloose, Flashdance and others. Guests are being encouraged to embrace the theme and dress up – the event is sure to be full of big hair and big fun!

Cindy and Scott also talk about Brian becoming a meteorologist and about his love of movies. Find out what led the class clown to take on that job. Chapman joins in describing her attendance at the festival from an early age and how she “fell in love” right then.

The two discuss how to get tickets by going to heartlandfilm.org or cinemania.org and they explain the ‘party pack' option.

The Heartland Film Festival is the premier film festival in the Midwest and has been one of the top 25 film festivals in the world for the past two years.

Next week, tune in to meet Carmel City Councilman Adam Aasen. A councilman since 2019, Aasen is a Communications Specialist, a community volunteer, a former restaurant owner and journalist.

Plan to join No Title Needed every week as Scott Osborne and Cindy Collins welcome a new guest and explore what fuels people and passions beyond the 9-to-5 grind.

Each week, the show will be recorded inside Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael. The show will air Mondays at 8 am. Follow the show on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/notitleneededshow#.

