Fort Wayne Youtheatre Presents FROZEN JR. This December

Fort Wayne Youtheatre will once again present the holiday hit Frozen Jr. this December. After such a success in the winter of 2019 followed by the global pandemic, Youtheatre is presenting Frozen Jr. this time with a special emphasis on acceptance.

When Queen Elsa accidentally reveals her magical powers and leaves Arendelle in an eternal winter, her younger sister Anna goes out into the cold to find her and save their kingdom. Along the way, Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. Based on the 2018 Broadway Musical, this show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for Broadway. With a cast of characters that's loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

"What's really tragic, yet engaging, about this story is that Elsa is hidden away by her parents because she is different. But when she learns to embrace her powers and show the world who she truly is, only then can she save her sister and her kingdom," says Director of Marketing Morgan Montgomery. "Acceptance is an important message for us to be telling here at Youtheatre. Not only in stories like Frozen Jr., but in our programming as well. This year, we are proud to be offering a free sensory friendly performance of our holiday show for the first time ever."

Shows will be held at First Presbyterian Theater from December 9-18, 2022. Performance times for the first weekend are 7pm on December 9th, and 3pm on December 10 & 11th. The following weekend, performances will be at 7pm on December 16th, and 3pm on December 17th and 18th. December 17th is also the annual Breakfast with Santa event at 10am, followed by a 12pm show.

Tickets are $15.00 for all ages and $12.00 for groups of 10 or more. To purchase tickets visit tickets.artstix.org or call the Box Office at 260-422-4226. Box office hours are from 12:00pm to 6:00pm Monday through Friday.