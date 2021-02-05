Fort Wayne Ballet Presents LOVE NOTES

Celebrate your Valentine's Weekend with a selection of the most famous love duets in dance - and your Fort Wayne Ballet! Fort Wayne Ballet's professional company will present this curated collection of dance duets selected specifically to share with your sweetheart.

Pas de deux pieces from:

Spartacus

Spring Waters

Don Quixote

The Sleeping Beauty

and new choreography from Fort Wayne Ballet's own Tracy Tritz

Tickets are just $30 for online streaming access to this sumptuous Virtual Performance. For tickets, visit ArtsTix.org

Viewing will be available Saturday, February 13 at 6:30 PM - Sunday, February 21.

You will be able to enter the live show on the designated date and time by signing into your online profile from the ArtsTix.org ticketing site. Click the WATCH button under Tickets for Upcoming Performances on Home Page.