Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fort Wayne Ballet Presents LOVE NOTES

Viewing will be available Saturday, February 13 at 6:30 PM - Sunday, February 21.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Celebrate your Valentine's Weekend with a selection of the most famous love duets in dance - and your Fort Wayne Ballet! Fort Wayne Ballet's professional company will present this curated collection of dance duets selected specifically to share with your sweetheart.

Pas de deux pieces from:
Spartacus
Spring Waters
Don Quixote
The Sleeping Beauty
and new choreography from Fort Wayne Ballet's own Tracy Tritz

Tickets are just $30 for online streaming access to this sumptuous Virtual Performance. For tickets, visit ArtsTix.org

Viewing will be available Saturday, February 13 at 6:30 PM - Sunday, February 21.

You will be able to enter the live show on the designated date and time by signing into your online profile from the ArtsTix.org ticketing site. Click the WATCH button under Tickets for Upcoming Performances on Home Page.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Wayne Brady On Demand
Wayne Brady On Demand
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME 3/3 7 PM ET
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME 3/3 7 PM ET
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand

Related Articles View More Fort Wayne Stories   Shows
Fort Wayne Embassy Presents NIGHT TO REMEMBER: LIVE VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE AT THE EMBASSY Photo

Fort Wayne Embassy Presents NIGHT TO REMEMBER: LIVE VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE AT THE EMBASSY

Fort Wayne Ballet Announces Auditions For 2021 Summer Intensive Program Photo

Fort Wayne Ballet Announces Auditions For 2021 Summer Intensive Program

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards! Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Photo

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards! Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, First Presbyterian Theater & More Take Home Wins!

Jonny Lang Comes to Clyde Theater This March Photo

Jonny Lang Comes to Clyde Theater This March


More Hot Stories For You

  • ONE FINE DAY 2020 and More Win Big at Beijing Fringe Festival's First Zebra Awards
  • Youth Music Culture Guangdong To Broadcast 2021 Special Event
  • Hong Kong Dance Company Celebrates 40 Years
  • Hong Kong Dance Company Announces Promotions Of Two Senior Artistic and Executive Staff Members