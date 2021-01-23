Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fort Wayne Ballet Announces Auditions For 2021 Summer Intensive Program

The program will be held June 27 – July 30.

Jan. 23, 2021  

Fort Wayne Ballet has announced it will hold auditions for its 2021 Summer Intensive Program, which will be held June 27 - July 30.

There are three ways to audition: Virtual Zoom Audition, In-Person Audition, or Video Submission.

Auditioning through any of three options is $25. All auditioners, regardless of which option you choose, must pay audition fee online through MindBody.

Any dancer who has been accepted to Fort Wayne Ballet's Summer Intensive in the past two years can automatically reserve their spot for SI 2021 without an audition! Spots are very limited. Email registrar@fortwayneballet.org to reserve before March 1.

2021 Audition Dates:

  • January 10th; Virtual Audition- Open to all; 12:30PM
  • January 17th; Virtual Audition- Open to all; 12:30PM
  • February 20th; In-Person Audition- Specifically for students of the Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet; 10:00AM
  • February 21st; Virtual Audition- Open to all; 12:30PM
  • March 7th; In-Person Audition at Fort Wayne Ballet- Open to all; 12:30PM
  • April 30th; All Video Auditions Due

Please email the Ballet Registrar at registrar@fortwayneballet.org to reserve your spot for either a Virtual Audition, In-Person Audition or to submit your Video Audition. All Virtual and In-Person auditions are limited to 25 spots per session.

Learn more at https://fortwayneballet.org/academy/summer-intensive/.


