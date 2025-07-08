Feinstein's Launches I WANT MY 80'S! A TOTALLY TUBULAR PARTY! Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is throwing it back to the 1980s with the launch of I WANT MY 80’S! A Totally Tubular Party! Presented by Crossroads Entertainment, this immersive dining and performance experience debuts on Thursday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks. A second performance is also scheduled for September 18.

Guests are invited to don their best 1980s fashion—think shoulder pads, neon colors, and leg warmers—for a night of retro fun, complete with a Best Dressed contest. Hosted by Don Farrell, the evening will celebrate the music, fashion, and cultural touchstones of the era that brought us MTV, the Rubik’s Cube, and an explosion of musical innovation including new wave, R&B, soft rock, and pop.

For tickets and more information, visit www.feinsteinshc.com. For group sales of 8 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.com. Feinstein’s is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN 46032. For questions, call 317-688-1947.