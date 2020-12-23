Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Embassy Theatre to Present AT THE MOVIES: THE SONGS OF THE SILVER SCREEN

Fun for the whole family as we walk through the most iconic music in motion picture history.

Dec. 23, 2020  

Lights, Camera, Action! Three Rivers Music Theatre is honored to partner with the Embassy Theatre as we celebrate Fort Wayne's finest vocal talent.

AT THE MOVIES promises to be an unforgettable evening featuring cherished songs of the cinema. Fun for the whole family as we walk through the most iconic music in motion picture history.

Learn more here.



