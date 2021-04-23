Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Department of Art and Design Announces Fourth Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser 2021

Benefitting the pantry at Purdue Fort Wayne, Blessings in a Backpack, and Purdue Fort Wayne Ceramics Club.

Apr. 23, 2021  

Empty Bowls is once again working to help feed the hungry in the local community.

The project, sponsored by the PFW Department of Art and Design, works to raise money for the PFW Food Bank, Blessings in a Backpack, and the PFW Student Ceramics Club.

Individuals donate $25 and receive a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, handcrafted bowl along with a complimentary grab n' go Chicken Tortilla or Tomato Soup lunch, including a drink and dessert. Food for the event is being provided by PFW's Aladdin Food Service and Panera Bread.

Only Cash and Checks Accepted

Partners participating in this event include:

Blessings in a Backpack

The Pantry at Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Ceramics Club

PFW Department of Art and Design

First Presbyterian Church

Northrop High School

DeKalb High School

Bishop Dwenger High School

East Noble High School

Aladdin Food Service

Panera Bread

Mud Love


