Department of Art and Design Announces Fourth Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser 2021
Benefitting the pantry at Purdue Fort Wayne, Blessings in a Backpack, and Purdue Fort Wayne Ceramics Club.
Empty Bowls is once again working to help feed the hungry in the local community.
The project, sponsored by the PFW Department of Art and Design, works to raise money for the PFW Food Bank, Blessings in a Backpack, and the PFW Student Ceramics Club.
Individuals donate $25 and receive a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, handcrafted bowl along with a complimentary grab n' go Chicken Tortilla or Tomato Soup lunch, including a drink and dessert. Food for the event is being provided by PFW's Aladdin Food Service and Panera Bread.
Only Cash and Checks Accepted
Partners participating in this event include:
Blessings in a Backpack
The Pantry at Purdue Fort Wayne
Purdue Fort Wayne Ceramics Club
PFW Department of Art and Design
First Presbyterian Church
Northrop High School
DeKalb High School
Bishop Dwenger High School
East Noble High School
Aladdin Food Service
Panera Bread
Mud Love