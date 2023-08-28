Create What You Crave, a Series of Pop-up Social Events, Launches in Carmel

The very first event takes place on Thursday, September 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Kuaba Gallery, 404 W. Main St. in Carmel.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

A new series of pop-up social events launches with the intention to build a community of creatives.

The event will begin with a chance for guests to mix and mingle with like-minded individuals looking to explore the topic of creativity and community. Music will be provided by Jesse West IV with thanks to event partner Believe Brand Ent.; light bites, wine and wellness drinks will also be offered.

Attendees will then be part of a live audience for a discussion panel of local creative entrepreneurs featuring:

●      Alyssa Baker - Owner of Riot Media, and Aura Self & Soul Care

●      Iman Tucker - DJ, Creator of Believe Brand Co.

●      Jayne During - Owner of Kuaba Gallery

●      Anne O’Brien - Panel Moderator, Founder of Create What You Crave

The panel discussion will be recorded in video and audio formats to be shared with the public after the event.

Following the panel, guests are encouraged to continue socializing, perhaps with new perspectives and inspiration to bring home and share with others or use for their own creative ideas.

Limited tickets at $22 per person are available at this link.

“Over the course of my career and my experience working in the area of arts and culture in Carmel and Indianapolis, I’ve seen that people long for community and are looking for ways to engage and feel a sense of belonging,” says Founder of Create What You Crave, Anne O’Brien. “My intention with this independent passion project of mine is to form a community of creatives: a space where people can connect, learn from each other, and leave inspired to conquer their own dreams.”

Follow the community and stay tuned for additional upcoming event announcements at @create.whatyoucrave on Instagram.

About the panlists:

Iman Tucker is an Indianapolis based entrepreneur and creative. Iman began his professional stint building a tech company, CardBoard, that later scaled to 7-figures. Now, Iman has pivoted to building a DJ and entertainment company, as well as a faith based retail company. He also currently serves as the official DJ for the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Hoosiers.

Alyssa Baker is founder of RIOT Media Group and Aura Self & Soul Care Alyssa Baker is an accomplished PR expert and entrepreneur who launched her own PR agency, RIOT Media Group, in Los Angeles, CA in 2013. Experiencing burnout, Alyssa underwent a spiritual awakening in 2016, leading her to establish Aura Self & Soul Care, a mindfulness studio and wellness boutique in Carmel, IN in 2021. Today Alyssa offers full-service PR, social media management, and influencer marketing services, in addition to one-on-one business coaching and group meditation classes.

Jayne During is founder of Kuaba Gallery, a contemporary gallery located in Carmel featuring a range of paintings and sculptures by international and local artists. The gallery’s diverse offerings are inspired by her own heritage in many ways. She was born in Ghana and later moved to the United Kingdom. Jayne then moved to Indiana to attend Purdue University and study business. After a corporate career, she opened her own art gallery in downtown Indianapolis in 2001. She then relocated her gallery to the current building in Carmel in 2019.

Anne O’Brien is founder of Create What You Crave, a new series of pop-up events with the intention to form a community of creatives. This serves as an independent passion project for her. She also serves as Project Manager in Community Relations & Economic Development for the City of Carmel. She has experience in producing events of many kinds but especially has a heart for those oriented toward sharing ideas and inspiration. All opinions expressed are her own.



