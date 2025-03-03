Create What You Crave To Host Panel Event This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Create What You Crave on Wednesday, March 26, from 6 to 8 pm for a panel-style event designed to ignite creativity, foster community, and inspire local creatives.

Create What You Crave launched in 2023 as a passion project by Anne O'Brien, and the organization recently received nonprofit status. O'Brien is actively building a dedicated board of directors and a volunteer committee. She serves as the host and moderator of the event.

The mission of Create What You Crave to amplify the voice of local creatives and offer space for connection and inspiration. Events and media are produced with the intention to build a community for creatives and advocate for the arts.

Create What You Crave envisions a thriving, connected community where creatives of all disciplines feel seen, supported and inspired. By fostering collaboration, storytelling, and advocacy, Create What You Crave aims to make creativity and the arts an integral part of everyday life, shaping a more vibrant and expressive culture in Carmel and beyond.

This event will be hosted at Brown Hound Studios, located at 435 Gradle Drive Carmel. Expect this Inspiration Session to be a high-energy event focused on socializing with other creatives and spotlighting local guest speakers who are living out their dream. You'll leave ready to conquer your own.

Immerse yourself in a vibrant atmosphere filled with inspiration while enjoying dynamic conversation, light bites, drinks, music and activities to fuel your creativity.

Attendees will then be part of a live audience for a discussion panel of local creatives:

· Scott Osborne, artist and owner of Brown Hound Studios, co-host of No Title Needed podcast

· Tori Witter, Creative Director at TriAD CTV and Executive Director of Indy Design Week

· Patrick Armstrong, Host of Conversation Piece Podcast

If you crave connection, inspiration or a more vibrant community, you have the power to create it. Join this next Create What You Crave Inspiration Session to get started.

Tickets are limited. Get your tickets here.

Comments